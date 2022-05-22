Frasure Sheri Lynn Frasure Sheri Wilson Frasure, 72, lost her valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer on May 13, 2022 at her home in Pocatello, with her devoted husband, Bob, by her side. Sheri was born in Pocatello on October 3, 1949, to Reid & Dorothy Gates Wilson. She grew up in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School High School in 1967, where she was active in Girls' Council, Pep Club, Ski Club, and as an Indianette. Lifetime friendships were established there and remained an important part of her life. On October 27, 1969, Sheri married Robert L. (Bob) Frasure. Sheri and Bob began their journey together raising their three children - Natalie, Ryan, and Scott - and enjoying life to the fullest. Sheri began her 40+ year career as a hairdresser in her mother's beauty salon, "Dorothy's House of Beauty." When Dorothy retired, Sheri continued in "Hair by Sher", moved to "Betty's", and eventually to "Henry's Hair Design" in Old Town Pocatello. During her career, she developed lifetime relationships with her clients. Bob and Sheri enjoyed a full life raising their kids and supporting their various school and sports activities. They were lifetime Poky Priders and avid Bengal Boosters. Sheri was a committed mother to her children and a dedicated railroader's wife. She enjoyed every activity and was fully involved, whether it was at Pebble Creek, American Falls Reservoir, Lake Powell, Holt Arena, Riverside Golf Course, or Rochester's in Mesa. When Sheri showed up, it was a party! In 2006, Sheri retired from Henry's, and after Bob retired in 2008, they began another joyous chapter of their lives, spending winters in Arizona, where they were blessed to make wonderful memories with many new friends. Surviving Sheri, is her loving husband, Bob, of 53 years, her three children, Natalie Markowski (Dave Daniels), Ryan (Erika) Frasure, Scott (Lissa) Frasure and 5 grandchildren: Gabe & Caleb Markowski, Cooper & Finnley Frasure, and Ryan Vincent Frasure. She also leaves sisters, Valorie Watkins & Jody (Karl) Koch, brother, Greg (Maria) Wilson, and six loving nieces and nephews and their families. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Carson West, a life-long friend who helped Sheri realize her wish to spend her final days in Pocatello, to Heritage Home Health and Hospice, (especially, Kelsey and Annie) for their attentive and loving care, and to their extended family and many friends who visited and supported them over the last few weeks. According to Sheri's final wishes, she was cremated, and a celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Outback Golf Park on Pocatello Creek Road. Condolences may be made online at www.wilkscolonialfuneralhome.com
+1
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes. Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication. If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.