Frandsen Lothair William Frandsen Lothair Frandsen, 88, of Lava Hot Springs, passed away on October 12, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho. A full obituary and online guestbook can be found at www.wilksfuneralhome.com