Francis Rex Reid Francis On April 12, 2022, Rex Reid Francis was taken home by his Heavenly Father to be joined in Heaven with the love of his life, VaNae LaRue Francis. They had waited 10 years to be reunited...what a joyful beginning for their love story to continue. Rex Francis was born March 13, 1936 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Carlos and Gloe Francis. He was born second from the last of 3 brothers and 4 sisters. It was a large hardworking family that made their living off the farm. Rex learned the importance of honesty and a strong work ethic, which he passed onto his sons. He was a man of few words but lived by example. After moving to Pocatello for employment, Rex met the love of his life through friends. He made VaNae LaRue Franics his bride on February 28, 1960. It was a union based on dedication, love and respect. Together they welcomed two sons, Tracy and Reid. This completed a family unit that Rex would spend the rest of his life working for and protecting. They were married for 52 years and he said she was waiting for him, and he stayed true to her memory. Rex joined the Union Ironworkers in 1960 and established his company, R&L Construction in 1998 in Pocatello, ID. He also established a reputation for treating his workers with respect and honesty. He asked nothing of his workers that he would not do himself. When not working, he enjoyed golfing, camping and traveling with his family, playing the stock market and working on lots of puzzles. He had a very mischievous and comedic side to his personality. He loved to be part of the grandkids' birthday parties and having all of the grandkids at his house on Halloween for special treats. He continued to be loyal and dedicated to his family. And as long as his health permitted, he remained an active member of the LDS Church. Gramps, we love you and miss you but we know you are finally on a forever journey with grandma. Happy trails you two. Rex is survived by his sons, Tracy(Sandi) and Reid(Patty), grandchildren Tyler, Wendy, Parris, great-grandchildren Carson, Scotlynn, Joshua, Aaja and Chynna and many longtime friends. He is proceeded in death by the love of his life, VaNae LaRue Francis, his parents and 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Family will receive friends Monday April 18th from 6-8pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Graveside services will be held Tuesday April 19th at 11am in the Mountain View Cemetery (Section 53W). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
