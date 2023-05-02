Francfort James Edward "Jim" Francfort James "Jim" Edward Francfort, 66, passed away April 27, 2023, at his home with his daughter by his side.
James (known as James only to his father) was born to Edward and Barbara Francfort on December 17, 1956, in Bronxville, New York. Jim was their first born, the eldest of five children. When Jim was seven years old, the Francforts moved to the "burbs" - Somerset, New Jersey. There, he grew to love team sports and playing with the neighborhood kids.
Jim graduated from Franklin High School in 1974. After high school, Jim took the long way around to earn his bachelor's degree. In New Jersey, he attended Rutgers University, Trenton State College, Somerset County Community College, and Middlesex County College. After a few unsuccessful attempts at completing his degree, Jim decided a change of scenery was in order. In 1979, at the age of 23, he moved across the country and started his life in Idaho. He enrolled in business courses at Idaho State University and simultaneously discovered his love for skiing at Pebble Creek Ski Area. He skied 76 times his first winter in Pocatello. Once spring and summer came around, Jim tried his hand at fishing, and he became the avid fisherman he was well known to be.
After finally completing his undergraduate degree in business administration in 1982, Jim worked as a groundskeeper for the Pocatello Gems. In 1985, he went to work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for five years.
In June of 1991, Jim married Erin Reese; and in 1995, their daughter Elizabeth was born. Jim and Erin later divorced, but they raised Elizabeth together. In 1990, Jim started a job at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and he completed his MBA in 1991.
In September of 2000, Jim married Andrea Graham. They spent nine lovely years together and divorced in 2009. Jim later became a project manager at the INL and ran their electric car research program which afforded the opportunity to travel. He presented his work all over the country, including the White House. While working, Jim made time to travel to see the big, wide world, and he spent many a day fishing in Alaska. He made sure to take his daughter along with him for at least a few trips, as he valued their relationship above all others. Jim retired from the INL in 2017 and kept himself busy by participating in many different organizations throughout the community where he contributed his time, treasure, wisdom, and cooking skills.
Jim is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth (Miguel) Maldonado of Pocatello; four siblings, Greg (Patty) Francfort of Hillsboro, New Jersey, Susan (Erik) Kaneps of Somerset, New Jersey, Guy (Kelly) Francfort of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, and Brian (Amanda) Francfort of Cary, North Carolina; a niece Meghan; and nine nephews, Justin, Ryan, Kevin, Wyatt, Colby, Aidan, Shane, Tyler, and Wade. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Barbara Francfort; and his grandparents, Francois and Mabel Francfort and Harry and Mary Walters.
A celebration of life for Jim will be held this summer. In lieu of sending flowers, Jim's family is asking that anyone wishing to send condolences donate to the charity or organization of their choice.
