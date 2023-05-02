James Edward "Jim"Francfort

Francfort James Edward "Jim" Francfort James "Jim" Edward Francfort, 66, passed away April 27, 2023, at his home with his daughter by his side.

James (known as James only to his father) was born to Edward and Barbara Francfort on December 17, 1956, in Bronxville, New York. Jim was their first born, the eldest of five children. When Jim was seven years old, the Francforts moved to the "burbs" - Somerset, New Jersey. There, he grew to love team sports and playing with the neighborhood kids.

