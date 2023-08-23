Daniel Fletcher Fletcher Regrettable passing of Daniel Peter Fletcher, "Dan", born to Peter and Jo Anne Fletcher in April of 1981, passed away August 2, 2023, of heart failure.
Dan arrived in Pocatello at 2 years of age. He started school at Jefferson Elementary, attended Irving Junior High, and finally graduated from Pocatello High school, in 1999.
Dan is probably best known for his quiet strength, unconditional friendships, and his ever-present sense for humor and the 'bright-side' life. Daniel's friendships span from his first neighborhood pals, at 2 years old, to everyone he encountered to this day. Truly he was a dedicated, sincere friend to all.
Many of his early friendships were forged through his Gate City Soccer league participation, which began in elementary school and continued, uninterrupted, to a soccer scholarship at Treasure Valley Community College, in Oregon. Many of Dan's soccer opponents remember him as the unstoppable, 6'4", 225lb, freight-train striker whose shots on goal hurt!
Dan earned an Associate’s degree in Boise, and because of his strong work ethic and dependability, he often found himself rising to supervisory and management positions with nearly every employer privileged to hire him.
In September of 2015 Dan married Destiny Isaacson and even though their marriage did not endure, both have an unwavering commitment to raising their son, Desmond. A beautiful child in his own right, being raised surrounded by love and compassion from both his parents and Coreen Patrick, Dan’s fiancé.
Dan is survived by his mother, JoAnne Fletcher (w/Ruth Draayer), his father, Peter (w/Zuzana), Fletch-er, his brother Jeremy Fletcher (w/Angie Davis), nephew Jacob Fletcher and of course, his son, Desmond Fletcher.
That God is now embracing this wonderful man, father, son, and friend provides a margin of comfort in what is otherwise our greatest sorrow for the loss of Daniel in our lives.
A small, grave-side gathering of family and extended family will be held at the Pocatello Mountain View Cemetery, September 2, at 10:30am, where his ashes will be laid to rest.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on the same day, beginning at 2pm, at Centennial Park, in Pocatello. All are welcome.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.