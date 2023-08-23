Daniel Fletcher

Daniel Fletcher Fletcher Regrettable passing of Daniel Peter Fletcher, "Dan", born to Peter and Jo Anne Fletcher in April of 1981, passed away August 2, 2023, of heart failure.

Dan arrived in Pocatello at 2 years of age. He started school at Jefferson Elementary, attended Irving Junior High, and finally graduated from Pocatello High school, in 1999.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.