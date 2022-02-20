Fitzgerald Jimmie Kay Fitzgerald Jimmie Kay Fitzgerald was born October 18th, 1938, in Arco, Idaho, to Hughie and Nellie Fitzgerald, who had Marcella, Gene, Jim, and Gary, a half Sister Sandra and a half-brother, Virgil Cooley. Jim, his brothers, and his sister spent most of their youth growing up in Arco and Challis, Idaho, until his family relocated to Redondo Beach, California. Jim married Maryann CdeBaca on December 24th, 1956. In July of 1956, at the age of 18, Jim entered the Air force as a communications electrician/mechanic. Jim found himself in Alaska, Kansas, Colorado, and Wyoming during his tour. Jim and MaryAnn had three children Janice, Amarante (Gene), and Gary. After serving four years in the Air force, he resided in Redondo Beach, California, where he worked for Pacific Bell before transferring to Idaho in 1969 to work for Mountain Bell telephone. Jim was a data and teletype technician and retired as such. While working for mountain bell, Jim became a Bannock County Reserve Sherriff. He was honored and retired as a Sergeant. Jim married Shirley Hadley in 1990, Shirley spoiled him until her passing in 2020. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and metal detecting with his family and friends. Jimmie and Shirley came to find an extended family in Bowling and Trapshooting communities. Jimmie had been with an abundance of beautiful people in his Life. He indeed had a wonderful life. Maybe that is why Christmas was his favorite of all holidays. Jimmie is survived by his half-brother Virgil Cooley his two sons, Amarante (Gene) Fitzgerald and Gary Fitzgerald. Jim has nine grand Children Anthony, Tasha, Nicholas, Gary, Issac, Brandy, Amber, Kristina, and Stephanie. Jim has 34 fabulous and great-great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Nellie, Father Hughey, Two brothers Gene, Gary, Sister Marcella, Wife of 30 years, Shirley, and daughter Janice. Rest in peace, old man. We love you. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on February 27th at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Ave., Pocatello Idaho, 83201 Food will be served after the celebration. All guests are welcome to bring their favorite desserts. For updates, times, and to give memories & condolences please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com
