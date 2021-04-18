Edward Fischler E. Fischler Edward Ellis Fischler, 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho. A Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Princeton LDS Ward Chapel, 42 Princeton Ave, Pocatello, ID 83201 with a viewing an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at 11 a.m on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the Sunset Heights Memorial Gardens, 7800 Trask River Rd, Tillamook, OR 97141. To view the full obituary or to leave memories and condolences for the family you can visit Ed's tribute page online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.