Dorothy Fife Fife Dorothy (Dot) LaRae Beesley Fife, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Lily and Syringa Assisted Living. Dorothy was born on May 5, 1936, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Ray Thayne Beesley and Mary Elnora Rhodehouse Beesley. The family lived in Rexburg until she was in the 3rd Grade, then they moved to Menan until her eighth grade, the family moved to Roberts. On August 27, 1953, she married Floyd Hunter in Roberts, Idaho. To this union 3 children were born: Steven, Larry, and Misty. They lived in Pocatello, Idaho where she worked for Eddy's Bakery and Lenon's Bakery. They later divorced and Dorothy moved to Idaho Falls. On December 10, 1988, she married Kenneth Fife. They spent their married life in Idaho Falls. Kenneth passed away on April 6, 1988. Dorothy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was known for her amazing cooking and baking. She was a caring woman who loved being around her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Steven F. (Pamela) Hunter of Idaho Falls; her daughter, Misty Hunter of Pocatello, Idaho; 8 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Fife; her son Larry K. Hunter; and her ex-husband, Floyd Hunter. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 17, 2021, at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 11:00 a.m.-12 noon, Monday at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
