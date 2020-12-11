Field Glenna Field Glenna (Beck) Field, 87, Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away Saturday, 5 Dec 2020 due to age. She is survived by a son Deb R. Field II (Sandi), grandsons Jett Robert Field (September) and Dylan James Field (Jessica), and great-grandchildren Ledger James Field and Aeon Rogue Field, and sister-in-law Marilyn Beck. Glenna was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Ann Beck, brother Rulon Beck, sister Maxine Worsencroft, husband Robert Just Field, son Jett R. Field, and grandson Desmond Alex Field. In memory of Glenna, you may wish to contribute to the charity of your choice--or The Bannock Humane Society
