Fernandez Josie Lee Fernandez Josie Lee Fernandez was born on March 28th, 2017 in Pocatello, Idaho to parents Jennifer Park and Jordan Fernandez. Josie's life was never easy, as she was diagnosed with a rare and severe form of epilepsy called MMPSI from a KCNT1 gene mutation at just 7 weeks old. Many of her first years of life were spent in hospitals and doctors' offices, but Josie never once complained. Like a true warrior, she took on each difficult moment with unmatched determination and strength. She was born within a body that failed her, but she never let that hold her back from enjoying life and cherishing each moment she had. Josie was as girly as they came and taught our entire family about all things Disney princess. She was a true princess herself and loved to be admired, pampered, and loved on. She loved spending time in her hot tub from Make-A-Wish, watching her favorite movies, listening to music, and cuddling with her family and dogs. Her big brother Noah was her best friend, and every moment they spent together was cherished by the both of them. They had an incredibly strong bond that will forever be unbreakable. Without ever talking or walking, Josie was able to have a profound impact on everyone she came in contact with, both in person and online. We believe that she was given such a difficult life because God knew she could handle it, and her purpose on this Earth was immeasurable. It was an honor to watch the world fall in love with our girl and draw strength from her experiences. Josie won her Earthly battle and passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2022. Our family is incredibly proud of Josie and everything she accomplished in her five years of life. Josie is survived by her mom, Jennifer Park, dad, Jordan Fernandez, brother, Noah Fernandez, Grandmas, Rosie and Robbin, Aunts, Liz and Jessica, Uncles, Jesse and Vincent, and cousins, Addilyn, Kash, and Dax. She is preceded in death by her Uncle Jack Park, Grandpa Tom Fernandez, and Grandpa Larry Park. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to Dr. Denton and Dr. Castellanos, who have given Josie the best care and support we could have ever asked for. We also wanted to thank Josie's nurses Bre and Kathy who not only provided medical care to our girl on a daily basis, but also endless love, comfort and friendship. Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the KCNT1 Epilepsy Foundation in honor of Josie and all the other epilepsy warriors who are battling this disorder. https://kcnt1epilepsy.org/ A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 30th at 2:00pm at Wilks Funeral Home. To reflect Josie's bright spirit, the family asks that guests wear bright colors, especially purple. To leave memories or condolences for the family, please visit www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
