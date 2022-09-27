Fechtel Robert Paul Fechtel Robert Paul Fechtel left the earth on August 9, 2022. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, on October 26, 1923, to Frances Lucile Myers Fechtel and Edward Joseph Fechtel. He had a younger brother, Edward Ray and a sister Mary Lou. In 1942 he graduated from Pocatello High School and soon thereafter was in the Navy for the balance of World War II. During that time, he married his high school sweetheart, Bette Marie Ginzel. At wars end he took advantage of the G.I. Bill, first attending Idaho State University before transferring to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, where he graduated in 1949. He was hired by Chase National Bank in New York as a member of their 4th post war training class. The beginning of a banking career which culminated in 1987 when he retired from Central Penn National Bank in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he was Executive Vice President. During those working years, he and Bette had two children, Ann Marie, and Robert Brian. In succeeding years there were grandchildren, John Edward Neville and Heather Maire Neville and then great grandchildren, Juan Carlos Escobar, Ethan James Neville, and Tallulah Marie Neville. The years of retirement were spent in Asheville, North Carolina, and Sarasota Florida. They travelled frequently in North America, many European countries including Russia, England, Turkey, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand. They enjoyed bridge and Bob played golf often. Bob will be interred, beside Bette, in the Memorial Garden of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, Florida. Life was good. Many mentors and friends fondly remembered as well as all his family which he was always so happy to be among. A celebration of Robert Paul Fechtel will be held by his family in June, 2023, when all his relatives who felt and returned his love will be able to attend.
