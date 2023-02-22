Dale Fayle Fayle Dale was born on October 15, 1933 in Salmon, Idaho to William "Bill" and Wilda "Babe" Fayle. He was raised in Leadore where he was a star in basketball and football. He married Karol Shiner in Leadore in 1952. They bought a small ranch near Leadore and he began his ranching career. They had about 300 cows and 1000 acres of ground. They had a daughter born in 1954 named Dale Christine and welcomed a son Kelly William 2 years later. He operated his own ranch until 1977 when he retired from ranching and moved to Pocatello. In 1981 he started his car selling career at the Ford Store. He loved working at Courtesy Ford and considered them his family. He loved talking to people and helping them find the car of their dreams. Dale was the top selling salesperson in Pocatello for over 30 years. The best part about it was he worked side by side with his son Kelly for all that time. He was a legend at Courtesy Ford. He was 84 years old when he retired. Dale and Karol divorced in 1993 and in 1994 he married Judy Tarpley. This brought him a larger family of sons, daughter's and grand children that he loved very much. Dale loved the sunshine. You would find him out in the sun as much as he could. He also loved to golf. His love of the sport took him all over the country to different courses. But Dale's greatest love was spending time with his family. Dale passed away surrounded by family on Sunday February 12, 2023 at his home in Kaysville, Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Leroy & sister-in-law Joann, sister LoRee, son Keith Tarpley, grandson Michael, and granddaughter Shantell. He is survived by his wife Judy, brother Billy (Judy) Fayle, daughter Dale Christine (Ron) Endo, son Kelly William (Terry) Fayle, daughter-in-law Ellen Tarpley Austin, son Mitch Tarpley, daughters Linda Tarpley and Tawna (Chris) Werner, and by the greatest group of grandchildren and great grandchildren this world has ever seen. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for all the loving messages, calls, and posts in honor of the greatest patriarch anyone has ever known. Per Dale's wishes no memorial or funeral services will be held. The family will notify friends and loved ones of a "Celebration of Life" to be held on a golf course at a later date and time.
