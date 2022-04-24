Bette Farris Jean Farris Bette Jean Farris, 81, of Traverse City, MI, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on April 2, 2022, with her loving daughters by her side. Bette was born in Pocatello, Idaho on July 23, 1940, to Ray and Evelyn (Hall) Isham. She married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Farris on June 22, 1956, and they were married until his death on March 28, 2010. They leave behind 3 children; Kristie Farris of Traverse City, MI, Scott (Vickie) Farris of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and LoriJean Hunt of Traverse City. Grandchildren, Kassie (Allan) Cole, Megan (Eric) Niezgoda, Jeremy (Lisa) Hunt, Susanna (Naman) Venra, Stephanie (Jeremy) Keller, Brian (Saki) Farris, step-grandson, Jeff Haskell, and 11 precious great grandchildren. Hudson, Cyler, Lincoln, Kaylee, Cameron, Kadyn, Grayson (Monica), Liam, Ren, Kira, and Jenika. She stayed close with her brother Bill (Jeannie) Isham of Preston, Idaho, their entire lives and spoke with him on Sundays. She also looked forward to talking to her son on Saturdays. Bette was a busy stay-at-home mom while raising her children at a very young age. She continued to be the constant "safe place to land" when any of her family was in need. She had the most loving way of encouraging them through hard times. She had a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh. She loved her independence and enjoyed grocery shopping and running errands in her Subaru Forrester. She was a great friend and kept in touch with lifelong friends Darrell and Nancy Hill of Pocatello and a dear friend in Traverse City, Betty Hale, whom she spoke with weekly. Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, her youngest brother, Steven Isham, her son-in-law, Gregory Hunt, and countless loved ones. She will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. A celebration of Life will be held 11 am, Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Life Story Funeral Home. The family will greet friend starting at 10:30 am. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to sign the share your thoughts and more. Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.