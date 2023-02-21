Fanning James Allen Fanning James Fanning, 74, of Pocatello, Idaho, left us, surrounded by his family on February 17th, 2023 after a long battle with cancer. He was born December 23, 1948, in Springfield Missouri to Charles Fanning and Charlotte Traughber. He graduated high school in Shelly Idaho in 1966. He served seven years in the United States Navy as a Gunners Mate Second Class, Explosive Ordinance Disposal Technician, and Underwater Demolitions Technician, and he is a Vietnam Veteran. He then attended Idaho State University. He retired from the Bureau of Reclamation. James was survived by his wife Dawn, stepchildren Mike (Holly) and Jake (Stephanie), and 4 grandchildren; former wife Leslie, and their 5 children, John (Amanda), Portia (Mike), Jared (Jocelyn), Joseph (Donna), and Jacob (Jessica), 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. There will be a private celebration of life in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
