Falter Gary Edward Falter Gary Falter, age 78, of Chubbuck, Idaho passed away on December 19, 2020 following an illness. He was born on June 11, 1942 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Russell Clyde and Agnes (Davis) Falter. He lived in Twin Falls for the first six years of his life. He moved to Homedale, Idaho for 2 years then moved to Pocatello, Idaho where he attended school. He traveled throughout the U.S. and settled back in Pocatello as an adult. Living in Pocatello until time of death. Gary graduated from Pocatello High School in 1960. He was an exceptionally good musician. He played the piano, saxophone, bass guitar, and drums all his life. Gary is preceded in death by his parents; Russell C. "Bud" and Agnes (Davis) Falter. He is survived by one sister Becky (Ron) Watson of Caldwell, Idaho and one brother Steve (Kathi) Falter; and his living children. No services are being planned for at this time. Gary will be cremated under the care of Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello, Idaho. Please share memories, photographs, and condolences on Gary's tribute wall at downardfuneralhome.com
Trending Today
Articles
- Missing Idaho family found safe
- Winter weather advisories issued for East Idaho
- Unemployment benefits for millions in limbo as Trump rages
- Police: Man, woman arrested for robbery that left Pocatello homeowner injured
- Car driven by teen crashes into Highland High School
- Blackfoot man charged with stalking, other felonies for Pocatello incidents
- Idaho ranks among top in the nation for Christmas spirit
- Pocatello firefighters save family's home from fire on Christmas Day
- Two dead in Fort Hall crash that shut down highway for three hours
- Masking in America
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Construction Contractors
Legal Services
Painting