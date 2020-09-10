Don Fagnant Fagnant Alfred Donald Fagnant was born at home Easter Sunday, March 27th, 1932 in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. He was the youngest child of Alfred Paul "Dick" Fagnant and Daisy Mary Bell Fagnant. Don loved to fish, camp, and hunt; passions he had all of his life. Don attended school in Lava where he graduated in 1951. He was drafted in 1952 into the US Marine Corp during the Korean War, and honorably discharged in 1954. Don met Susan Ritzman and they were married June 2nd, 1958 in Lava Hot Springs. Early on, Don worked various construction jobs around the area before retiring from ISU. He enjoyed going for rides, and also watching his grandchildren's various activities. He was preceded in death by his wife, his son Paul Donald Fagnant, his daughter MarySu, his parents, his sisters Fern, Cecelia, Della, and brother Paul. He is survived by his sister Pauline, his daughters Donna (Curtis) Ozburn and Jeanie (Mike) Lloyd, his son Travis Fagnant, 9 Grandchildren, and 17 Great Grandchildren. He was a life-time resident of Lava Hot Springs and died peacefully at his home on September 7th, 2020. Graveside services will be Sunday, September 13th, 2020 at Noon at the Lava Hot Springs cemetery. Condolences and memories of Don can be shared online with the family by visiting www.simsfh.com.
+1
Trending Today
Articles
- Elderly Montpelier man accused of murdering wife
- Two men accused of aggravated assault over weekend
- Pocatello boy reported missing
- Bonneville female in 30s dies of COVID
- Fire destroys home in Fort Hall home
- Supporters, opponents of Poky High's Indians mascot make emotional appeals to school board
- Pocatello man accused of attempted strangulation
- 29 new COVID-19 cases identified in Southeast Idaho on Wednesday
- Tylee and J.J.’s memorial removed from Daybell property
- Cleanup work still in progress after devastating wind storm strikes SE Idaho
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.