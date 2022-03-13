Barbara Fagg Ravenscroft Fagg Barbara Ravenscroft Fagg passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2022. Barbara was born in Buhl, Idaho on July 29, 1923. Barbara lived a full life for 98 years. She spent the majority of her idyllic childhood in Tuttle, Idaho with her parents and brothers. She grew up a very determined young woman. With encouragement from her parents, Barbara attended University of Idaho to pursue her degree in Education. Barbara began her teaching career in Rupert, Idaho where she met Wayne Fagg, the love of her life. Barbara and Wayne were married in 1946 and celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary prior to Wayne's passing. They raised three children and she was extremely proud of each of them. Barbara was a lifelong educator, which took her from rural Idaho to Alaska and back. After retiring, Barbara and Wayne moved to Pocatello, Idaho. She had a tremendous impact on many students. She truly took pride in hearing about their great successes and used social media to stay in touch with them. Barbara loved her family. She always had unlimited patience for her grandchildren and a project at the ready - whether it be cooking, music, art, or science experiments. She was the consummate family historian and a true matriarch of the family. She loved sharing her stories and photos with everyone. Gardening was another passion of hers. She had a green thumb and all plants thrived under her care. She loved her roses and would proudly post pictures of them on social media to share their beauty with others. Barbara planted a vegetable garden every spring. Everyone around Barbara benefited from her garden. Each fall came the anticipation of her famous pickled beets. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoyed eating the fruits of her labor, especially the canned peaches and beans. Barbara attributed her long life to always eating the food she had grown. Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Fern; her brothers, Vernon and Milan Ravenscroft; and her husband, Wayne Fagg. She is survived by her three children Lynda Steele, Sandy Tranmer (Dean), and Bruce Fagg (Diane). Eight grandchildren Leah Steele Barnett (Sean), Chelsea Hayes Carothers, Nicholas Tranmer (Erin), Bailey Barnes-Fagg (Evan Suiter), Zachary Barnes-Fagg, Patrick Barnes-Fagg, Eric Hayes, and Sydney Hayes. Six great grandchildren Jake, Josiah, Jack, Averie, Malone, and Veada. Barbara leaves behind many extended family members and those she considered family, Lance and LeeAnn Hayes, as well as her beloved cat, Mocha. Barbara will be greatly missed by all of us. She was a positive role model for everyone around her. Barbara enjoyed laughing, persevering through the tough times, loving to the fullest, and was always proud to help and serve others. As we write this, we are sure she is correcting our grammar from above. May our family Matriarch rest in peace. Barbara's family would like to thank Heritage Hospice Care, Dr. LaVonne Mills, Nurse Kelsey Scott, Jessie Nate and family, and Jen Bauman for their care and compassion. A viewing will be held at Cornelison Funeral Home in Pocatello, Idaho on March 25th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. Graveside Service to follow at 3:30 PM at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho 83350 A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Barbara's name to: P.E.O. Chapter BJ Meg Long 355 Spoon Pocatello, Idaho 83204 These contributions will continue her passion of making a difference for others. The money will be dedicated to the Chapter's Memorial Scholarship Fund for women attending Idaho State University. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
