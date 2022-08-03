Facer Rick Lynn Facer Rick Lynn Facer, 66, passed away on July 31st, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 6, 1956, in Pocatello, Idaho to Keith W. and Neva M. Facer. He grew up on his family's farm, which is now known as Facer Mountain. Rick attended Lincoln Elementary School, Irving Junior High, and Pocatello High School where he was active in football and ROTC. Rick met Margaret Rineveld, the love of his life, at the age of 17. They dated in high school and later married in 1974. Rick drove trucks most of his life, being employed by Montgomery Wards, Miller's Blue Ribbon Beef and for Pacific Recycling, where he retired after 23 years of service. Rick received many safety driving awards over the years. Rick was an outdoors man who loved fishing, hunting, camping, and riding his ATV throughout the mountains. He always had his dog Bandit at his side. He participated in bowling, pool, and horseshoe leagues. He also relentlessly cheered on the Denver Broncos and watched John Wayne movies. His biggest blessings were his family and he enjoyed spending time with them and making memories. He is survived by his wife Margaret Facer; his sons Kenneth O' Dell Facer (Marlise Irby) and Clayton Ray Facer (Gretchen Elton); his grandchildren Madisyn, Jersey, Kylie, Emery, Emma, Kaylee, and Hunter; his brother Dennis J. Facer and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Norman, Jerry, and O' Dell Facer, and his sister Karen Rumsey. We would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Thayne and Kim. We also would like to include all the doctors, nurses, and technicians at the Idaho Kidney Center. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, as well as on Friday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Interment will follow the funeral service at the Mountain View Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
