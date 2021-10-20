Evans Margaret Evans Margaret gained her citizenship in Heaven when she accepted our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. On October 13, 2021 she claimed her mansion there to live with Jesus forever and ever. Margaret was born on August 18, 1929 in Winnfield, Louisiana to Codis and Georgianna Mathes. After World War II, she migrated to Pocatello, Idaho where she met and married Willis Evans. They were later divorced. Margaret was a devoted mother to her four children. She was employed in environmental services at Portneuf Medical Center and retired in 1995. After retirement, she became a true homebody and loved every minute of it. She kept busy working in the yard, household chores, word-find puzzles, and reading and studying scriptures. She also enjoyed watching her favorite soap opera and tennis matches on TV. For over 60 years, Margaret worshiped and served with her Bethel Baptist Church family who she deeply loved. That love blossomed into a kind and gentle spirit for everyone to see. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister. She is survived by two sisters, Ventrolla King and Elois Parker; four children Shirley Thomas, Darnell (Stephanie) Evans, Vera Evans and Geraldine Boateng; four grandchildren Travis Williams, Rainey Boateng, Tiphanie Anirah and Sean Willecke; three great-grandchildren Khalil Williams, Pheanyx Williams and Shai Williams and many nieces and nephews. Home going services will be on October 23, 2021 at the Cornelison Funeral Home 431 N. 15th Pocatello at 11:00 am with Reverend William S. Beard officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. There will be a viewing one hour prior to services. The family is requesting all to wear masks. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the family is requesting only family and close friends attend; however, all are asked to keep the family uplifted in prayer. The family would also like to thank all the medical personnel and staff for their services during Margaret's final days. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542