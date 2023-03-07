Dennis Evans Keith Evans Dennis Keith Evans, born January 27, 1944, in Montebello, CA, of Mary Phillis Dalpino and Milton Morse Evans, returned home to Pocatello, Idaho, where he was raised, and on March 3, 2023 passed peacefully with his two daughters by his side. Roaring down Main Street in his brother's Austin-Healey, he was creating the roadmap for his future. A point of interest was a beautiful classmate, and soon - this young man was a proud father of two girls, fueling his ambitions for a bright life consisting of family, hard work, friends, and adventure. Graduating from PHS in 1962 and an ISU associate's degree, he supported his family by working at People's Market, a heavy equipment operator, Allstate, Alta Record Distributing Co, music promoter, importer, and business owner. Dennis was a quiet yet powerful force to be reckoned with; handsome, talented, and smart. Conquering life's challenges and providing for his family by sustaining multiple jobs, he created the perfect life-work balance founding the Hot Tub Company of Idaho, the perfect tag line " See more of your friends." He was a true entrepreneur. The spa industry lead him to Olympia, WA, as Sonoma Spas' national marketing director, after which he opened retail spa and flower stores. His work ethic admirable, working until the end of his life as a bookseller with a rare five-star rating. His passion for skiing inspired many. He taught his daughters, their mother, and Dudunake family to ski at Skyline, where his brother Glenn ran Skyline Ski School. A family tradition carried on with professional ski careers, ski clubs, and family adventures. He loved the outdoors, golf, and teaching his grandkids poker and Yahtzee. He found great joy living with vast views, the Idaho open landscape and overlooking the Puget Sound. Dennis, a prankster, unassuming and impactful. His journey home to Idaho, as his final resting place, modeled his life, facing challenges with determination, steadfastness, kindness, care, and strength, leaving nothing unfinished. Proceeded in death by Mary and Milton Evans (parents) and Glenn Evans (brother). He is survived by his daughters Stephanie Evans, Colette Evans (Bas Verheijen), grandchildren Tobias and Esmée Verheijen, and Maria Dudunakis (Jerry Boesel). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heritage Hospice (Pocatello) or Oral Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
