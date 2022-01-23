Christopher Evans Evans Christopher Evans, 38, passed away on January 20, 2022. A viewing will be held on Tues. Jan. 25 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Funeral services will be on Wed. Jan. 26 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4775 Hawthorne Rd, Chubbuck, ID 83202, with a viewing 1 hr. prior the funeral service at the church. A webcasting of the funeral service will be available. Burial to follow at the Aberdeen Cemetery. To view the webcasting of the service, to read the full obituary, or to leave memories and condolences with the family visit Christopher's tribute page at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.

Recommended for you