Beverly Evans Jane Evans Beverly Jane Evans, born on February 23, 1939, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living where she has resided for the last 6 years with her dog, Teddy. She is the daughter of Victor Bruderer and Nathalie Cummings.
Beverly married Jerome M. Evans on May 17, 1954. To this union three children were born, Pamala J., Patricia J., and Gerald (Gary) V. They were later divorced.
Beverly was a homemaker most of her married life raising her three children. She later worked at ISU bakery for several years, becoming the lead baker just before retiring. She enjoyed working at the bakery making her favorite cinnamon rolls, cookies and pies and sharing with her family at holiday celebrations. She loved growing her flowers, sewing, and working with gourds. She has made several quilts and aprons for family and friends. Her favorite times were camping with family on the Salmon River, and hunting at Horse Creek and Malad.
She is survived by her son, Jim; daughter, Pam (Lloyd) Welborn; daughter, Patti (Pat) Owens; son, Gerald (Kristyn) Evans; 9 grandchildren, Jennifer, Mike, Andrea, Amy, William, Kristina, Ethan, Hannah, and Carson; and 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Leo Bruderer, Lynn Izatt, Lyle Izatt, Tim Izatt, and Jody Atkin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Vic Hansford, Ronnie Izatt, Chuck Izatt; and sisters, Maxene Izatt and Susan Bruderer.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Marsh Center Cemetery, 305 S. Front Road, Arimo, ID 83214.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Beverly's name to your local animal shelter.
