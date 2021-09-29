Espinosa Leona Ida Espinosa Leona Ida Sorrell Espinosa, died in her home at sunset, on September 19, 2021, in the arms of her family. Leona was born on May the 29 in 1925, in a small house on 2nd street, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Annie Saxton Sorrell and Charles Sorrell. She was their middle child and only daughter. Leona spent her early childhood on the family farm, on the Fort Hall Reservation, in a house her father built on Laughran Road. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandmother, Annie Powell, Sorrell, Quinn. Her grandmother taught her many things. She enjoyed playing with her brothers, Charles Lee Sorrell, and Robert Frank Sorrell. When her father died, at the age of 12, Leona was enrolled at Stewart Indian School in Nevada. She was very homesick, but later excelled at her studies. Leona graduated in1942. Leona returned to Pocatello and worked at her aunt's laundry and Union Pacific Railroad. Leona then met Leo Jones. They were married on June 9,1945. They had 3 children together, Penny Ackert (Jim), David Jones (Gina), Eileen Ashbaugh (Richard). Leona and Leo owned several businesses in old town, Pocatello. They later bought a trucking business and moved to Alameda, California. The couple were later divorced. Leona married Edward A. Espinosa in 1958. They had one daughter together, Berta Marie Espinosa Hadley (Byron). Together their blended family numbered 6 children. Leona and her children then resided at Balboa Naval base in San Diego, California. Edward then was shipped out to Japan. Upon his return, the family was transferred to Alameda Naval base in Alameda, California, where Leona began working at the base laundry. The couple bought their first home in1960, in Warm Springs, a suburb, in Fremont, California. When her husband retired from the U.S. Navy, Leona became a stay-at-home mom. She was great at it! She made the lives of her family wonderful. When her husband retired a 2nd time, the couple and their youngest daughter moved back to Pocatello. They bought a home and placed it on Leona's land on the reservation. At that time Leona's mother moved into her daughter's home. This brought all the Sorrell family together, to care for Grandma Ida. What a glorious time that was. In 1975 Leona was hired by the Indian Education Committee. She became the T.A. for the 5th and 6th grades, at Tyhee School in district 25. She was on a bowling team with her adopted daughter, Diane Yupe. Leona enjoyed making ceramics, square dancing, and reading. At the same time, she cared for her husband Edward, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's. Leona cared for him with help from family and friends until he died. After her husband's death Leona retired. She then enjoyed visiting her older daughters in California. Leona soon reconnected with an old acquaintance, Cornel Hetzel. For 10 years they had many adventures. Visiting the national parks, making crafts, sewing on their embroidery machines, (we all have hats with our names) baking, canning, and gardening. Leona cared for Cornel, with the help of Hospice, until he died. After his death Leona lived alone. In 2013 Leona moved to Brookdale Assisted Living due to an injury from a fall. Where she resided until July 15, 2016. She then returned to her house on Laughran Road with her 2 youngest daughters and grandson to care for her. Leona was baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 92. That was something to see, (Thank you Elder Winkle, she named her cat after him) she became a member of the 37th ward family. They cared for her and became her extended family. Dr J. Lacky and Bishop V. Esplin, her trusted friends. Leona had great faith and it kindled others. In the last years of her life. Leona overcame many obstacles and was a survivor. She showed great strength through adversity and gave credit to her God and Savior. She counted herself blessed. Leona was a lifelong member and precious elder of the Shoshone Bannock Tribe. She welcomed the attention they gave her. She has many friends. Leona is greatly missed, but her legacy lives on. She had 4 children, as well as 2 adopted daughters, (Diane Dann Yupe and Angie Hernandez, Fisher); eight grandchildren; as well as several great-grandchildren. Her Sorrell nephews were her sons. Leona was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, husband, a grandson, and 2 sons-in-law, as well as many good friends. Leona's family will be having a teepee at her home at 503 Laughran Road. Thursday September 30, 2021 at 11:30 am. Friends are welcome to say, fare thee well. Food provided by the Tribe and will be served at 12:00 noon. On Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10:00 am, Leona will be moved from the teepee, to have funeral services, at the LDS 37th ward chapel, on the old U.S Hwy 91 North, between Reservation and Ballard roads Fort Hall and Chubbuck. Burial will be immediately after at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. A light meal will then be served by the 37th ward. Please join us to honor (Nonie). Great thanks to Encompass Hospice, 37th ward, Indian Health staff, and the many others that helped take care of her. She loved and appreciated you. Condolences may be given online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
