Diane Erickson

Diane Erickson Erickson Diane DeGregory Erickson passed away August 26, 2023 in South Jordan, Utah. She was 88 years old.

Diane was born July 14, 1935 in Butte, Montana to Alfred and Eva Hamilton DeGregory. She spent her childhood years in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1953. On November 18, 1953, she married Wallace E. Erickson in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Wally died seven years ago on January 30, 2016. They were married for sixty-three years. Diane lived in Butte, Montana; Pocatello, Idaho; Moreland, Idaho; Rigby, Idaho; Quartzsite, Arizona and South Jordan, Utah.

