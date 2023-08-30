Diane Erickson Erickson Diane DeGregory Erickson passed away August 26, 2023 in South Jordan, Utah. She was 88 years old.
Diane was born July 14, 1935 in Butte, Montana to Alfred and Eva Hamilton DeGregory. She spent her childhood years in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1953. On November 18, 1953, she married Wallace E. Erickson in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Wally died seven years ago on January 30, 2016. They were married for sixty-three years. Diane lived in Butte, Montana; Pocatello, Idaho; Moreland, Idaho; Rigby, Idaho; Quartzsite, Arizona and South Jordan, Utah.
As a teenager, she worked at the Kress Department Store and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in Pocatello, Idaho.
She attended college after her four children were raised and graduated from the College of Education at Idaho State University in 1989. She taught 7th grade at Midway Middle School in Rigby, Idaho.
Diane was active in several organizations: Snake River Fine Arts Association; Blackfoot Toastmistress; Cub Scouting; and several Square Dance clubs. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities. Her favorite callings were as a Temple officiator in the Idaho Falls Temple and serving a mission with Wally in the Nauvoo, Illinois Mission. She was an exceptional seamstress and loved doing genealogical research.
She is survived by two daughters and one son: Debra (Robert) Howell of Austin, Texas; Pamela (David) Cutler of South Jordan, Utah; and Shaun Erickson of Eureka, Utah and seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; also a brother, Fred (Ginger) DeGregory of Sacramento, California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wallace and a daughter, Peggy Speas.
Funeral services for Diane will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St Rigby ID 83442). A viewing will be held the night prior from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as well as from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Interment will be in Pocatello, Idaho at the Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery (2864 S 5th Ave Pocatello ID 83204).
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home, Rigby Idaho and condolences may be sent to www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
