England Terrell Lavern England Terrell Lavern England, 76, passed away on November 28, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday December 5, 2020 at the Whitaker LDS Chapel, 4890 Whitaker rd. In Chubbuck. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. For a full obituary, and Webcast of the service please see www.wilksfuneralhome.com