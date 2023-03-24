Empey Nola Lee Empey Nola Lee Empey, 93, passed away in Sun Lakes, Arizona on March 17, 2023. Most of her early years including high school were spent living in Lima, Montana. She married Stanford Empey at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Dillon, Montana. Their three children Susan, David and Alan were born there. The family moved to Pocatello, Idaho in the mid-50's. Nola taught her own children in kindergarten at Good Shephard Lutheran Church and was a teacher for school district 25 in Pocatello, Idaho for many years. She and Stanford were charter members of Good Shephard Lutheran Church and members of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Dillon, Montana. Upon retirement they returned to Lima, Montana and enjoyed many summers fishing and playing tennis with friends and family on their two tennis courts. Their youngest son, Alan, preceded her in death. Alan has two surviving sons Christopher and Gile Empey of Utah. She is survived by her husband Stanford of Sun Lakes, Arizona, her daughter Susan and husband Jorge Aparicio of Sun Lakes, Arizona and her son David and wife Mary Empey of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Susan and Jorge have three sons, Shawn Collins of Pocatello, Idaho, Mitchell and Marcus Aparicio of Washington State. David and Mary have two sons, Greg Empey of Palm Springs, California and Geof Empey of Albuquerque, New Mexico. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren. Services pending at a later date in Lima, Montana.
