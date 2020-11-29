Udene Walker Elsen

Elsen Udene Walker Elsen Udene Walker Elsen, 92, Pocatello, passed away, November 23, 2020. Graveside services will be held Monday, November 30th at 1pm in the Mountain View Cemetery (Section 38E), Pocatello. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542