Barbara Ellis Fay Ellis Barbara Fay Ellis peacefully passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023.

It was watermelon season and the Bus and Fay Driscoll family was preparing for Richard's six birthday party. Instead, the night before, beautiful Barbara was born August 12, 1936. Family and friends came to see Barbara and a sad birthday boy agreed to keep her for 5 years. Barbara grew up on the family farm in Pingree, with three older brothers, two older sisters and two younger brothers. There were many mouths to feed with family, friends, and workers. Barbara was at her mother's side helping with peeling heaps of potatoes, using wash tubs and ringers, canning and some spare time for piano lessons.

