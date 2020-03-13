David Elgaaen Gaylord Elgaaen David Gaylord Elgaaen passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. David was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 23, 1948 to Floyd and Margaret Elgaaen. David served in the Navy working as an operating room technician. He spent a big part of his life as a carpet and flooring installer and foster parent. David was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving as a temple ordinance worker. David is survived by his wife, Marlene Elgaaen. A daughter, Rachael Elgaaen Kerksiek. A son, Michael Elgaaen, 9 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by both his parents and an older brother, Richard. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 15th from 6 to 8 pm and Monday, March 16th from 10-10:45am at Russon Mortuary, Farmington, Utah. Funeral services will be held 11am on Monday, March 16th at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N Main, Farmington, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
