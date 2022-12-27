Elber (Criddle) Lula Elber (Criddle) Lula Elber (Criddle), of Spokane, Washington passed away on December 16th, 2022 of natural causes. She was 96. Lula was born in Downey Idaho on February 5th, 1926 to Lorin and Mabel Criddle. The 4th of 5 children, she had many memories of growing up on the family farm with her three brothers and sister. Lula met her first husband in 1942. They had two children together, Wesley and Tacey. After a short time they divorced, and Lula became a young single mother working hard to provide for her children. In 1945 she met her second husband Joseph Lyle (Tiny) Elber while working at a hotel in Downey. 5 years after they met, Tiny asked Lula to marry him to which she replied, "It's about time you asked." Tiny and Lula were married in 1950 and had two sons together, Roger and Robert. Lula was an award-winning seamstress and sewed clothes for her children and grandchildren. She often experimented with new recipes featuring surprise ingredients and always had a treat or goodie in the fridge, waiting to share with visitors. She also enjoyed traveling with her family on camping trips and summer vacations throughout regions in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana. During her life she made trips with loved ones to Chicago, New York, Boston, Hawaii, Missouri, and Louisiana. Lula loved a good adventure and always spoke fondly of her travels. Lula was close to her 4 siblings and had special bonds with her nieces, nephews (on both the Criddle and Elber sides of the family) and their children. Everyone has fond memories of Lula with her red hair, quick wit, and fiery spirit. She loved to laugh, tell jokes, and swap stories with family and friends. Every summer she looked forward to family reunions where she reconnected with loved ones. Lula is preceded in death by her parents Lorin and Mabel; her husband Tiny; her children Wesley (Joy), Tacey (Deak), and Roger (Norma); and her siblings Howard, T.Y., Vera, and Jesse. She is survived by her son Robert, sister-in-law Sandy Lee Criddle Strobel, daughter-in-law Joy Hughes, son-in-law Tom Nichols, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren. Our family would like to thank Hospice of Spokane for their incredible kindness and help in Lula's final days. Lula will be laid to rest with a graveside service to be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace at the family plot in Spokane, Washington. A celebration of life and family gathering will be held in the springtime of 2023 to honor Lula, enjoy good food in the sunshine, and share a laugh or two. To leave an online condolence to Lula's family, and to check on updated service information, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
