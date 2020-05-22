Egbert LaRae Egbert LaRae Egbert, 82, Pocatello, Idaho, passed away May 19th, 2020 peacefully at home. She was surrounded by her loving family, with her daughters by her side holding her hands. She was born on April 25th, 1938 in Paris, Idaho to George DuAine and Evelyn Hoge. She married Samuel Carl Egbert on March 30th, 1973. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 30th, 1974. LaRae worked at Kraft, Weight Watchers, and Heinz. She also worked for Costco as the demo "queen" from the time it opened until March of 2018. She enjoyed the friendships she made through team members and customers. LaRae enjoyed yard work, quilting, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed going to the temple. Black Friday shopping will never be the same without Mom (grandma). Mom was always so much fun, that is when you really seen the fiery red head come out! When playing games with her you knew you were never going to win because she was so competitive. She was always there to brighten your day! She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served many years in the Idaho Falls temple with her dear husband Carl. LaRae loved to do anything for anyone. She considered everyone her sweetheart and always told them that she loved them. LaRae is survived by her daughters Ann (Terrell) Kolsen, and Connie Checketts, stepsons Dan (Deb) Egbert, and Dave Egbert, her sisters Elmoyne (Floyd) Vance, Gladys Byers, and Dorothy (Paul) Guisande, her brothers George (Pam) Hoge, and Lynn Hoge, many nieces and nephews, and the love of her lives her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Samuel Carl Egbert, her parents, brothers Bradley and Russell Hoge, step-son Richard Egbert, and two great-grandchildren. We would like to thank Encompass Hospice for the love and care they provided to her. Graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, Saturday May 23rd, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. There will be an open house Friday May 22nd, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
