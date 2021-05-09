Edwards Thomas Robert Edwards Thomas (Tom) Robert Edwards passed away from natural causes in his Pocatello home on May 2, 2021. He was born in Reading, PA in 1952. He grew up in Birdsboro, PA with his two brothers and parents. After high school, he headed west for Seattle. From there his work with the US Merchant Marine and NOAA took him all over the world from Peru to northern Alaska. Although he earned a Bachelor's degree in education, he spent his career working to protect air quality in southern Idaho eventually retiring in 2016 as Air Quality Manager for the Department of Environmental Quality in Pocatello. Tom enjoyed taking his two daughters camping, canoeing, and hiking during their childhood in Pocatello. He even forced a love of cross-country skiing upon them by dragging them on spring break yurt trips. They are now both avid cross-country skiers and hikers. Tom had a deep love for animals and was the easy favorite of the family dog and cat. In his retirement, he enjoyed watching classic movies, taking walks, making pizza, and spending time with his cats. Tom is survived by his daughters, Olivia and Ariel Edwards; his ex-spouse Irene Nautch; and two brothers, David and Jeffrey Edwards. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane, and father, Robert Edwards. There are no services scheduled at this time for Tom. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
