Jack Golden Edwards

Edwards Jack Golden Edwards Jack (Jacob) Golden Edwards passed away December 18, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by his family. Jack was born June 14, 1937, in Pocatello, Idaho to Junius David Edwards and Elfrida Katherine Klingenberg Fiksted. He served an honorable mission in Norway (1957-1959) - the birthplace of his mother - and relished the opportunity to learn Norwegian. Jack married Leslie Hinchcliff in 1975 in the Salt Lake Temple and together they raised three children: Joshua (Palo Alto, CA), Kristen (Daniel Marquardt) McLean, VA, and Susan (John Aagaard) Potomac, MD. He is survived by his wife, children and five grandchildren as well as a strong legacy of faith, kindness, perseverance, and laughter. For more information on his remarkable life, please visit Jack's obituary page at www.larkincares.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.