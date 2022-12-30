Edwards Jack Golden Edwards Jack (Jacob) Golden Edwards passed away December 18, 2022, in Salt Lake City, Utah, surrounded by his family. Jack was born June 14, 1937, in Pocatello, Idaho to Junius David Edwards and Elfrida Katherine Klingenberg Fiksted. He served an honorable mission in Norway (1957-1959) - the birthplace of his mother - and relished the opportunity to learn Norwegian. Jack married Leslie Hinchcliff in 1975 in the Salt Lake Temple and together they raised three children: Joshua (Palo Alto, CA), Kristen (Daniel Marquardt) McLean, VA, and Susan (John Aagaard) Potomac, MD. He is survived by his wife, children and five grandchildren as well as a strong legacy of faith, kindness, perseverance, and laughter. For more information on his remarkable life, please visit Jack's obituary page at www.larkincares.com
