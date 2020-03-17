Edgley Geraldine L Edgley Geraldine Lenna Petersen Edgley returned home to her Father in Heaven on March 14, 2020, at the age of 90. Geraldine (Gerry) was born in Pocatello, Idaho on February 15, 1930 to Hjalmar Arthur Petersen and Lenna May Richardson. She attended Jefferson Elementary, Irving Junior High, and Pocatello High School where she graduated in 1948. She studied Elementary and Music Education at Idaho State University and graduated in 1952. She taught music at Franklin Jr. High and Irving Jr. High; and taught 4th - 6th grades at Lewis and Clark Elementary, Whittier Elementary, and Gate City Elementary in Pocatello. She also taught for 2 years in Mountain View, California. On June 15, 1963, she married Farris Leo Edgley in the Idaho Falls, Idaho LDS temple. They resided in Pocatello where they raised their two children, Carol Elaine and Eric Farris. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, singing in Farris' choirs, traveling, attending plays and musicals, and visiting with her family members and friends. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many church callings. She was also a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. Gerry is survived by her daughter, Carol (Jeffrey) Mecham; her son Eric (Michele) Edgley; her grandchildren: Benjamin and Ethan Mecham, Brooke (Josh) Palmquist, Cole (Mareille), Brennan, and Jessica Edgley. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Myrna Petersen, Helen Petersen and Shirley Edgley; and many nieces and nephews. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Farris; her parents; her two brothers Harold A Petersen, and Richard C Petersen; and many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and friends. What a joyful reunion they must be having! She will be deeply missed by those who love her. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 am at Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 North 15th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Visitation will be prior at 9am-9:45am. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
+2
Trending Today
Articles
- Bicyclist found dead in ravine off Buckskin Road, believed to be victim of hit and run
- Education association requests Idaho's public schools be closed for at least three weeks because of coronavirus
- SHERIFF'S OFFICE IDENTIFIES MAN KILLED BY AVALANCHE NEAR PEBBLE CREEK SKI AREA
- Pocatello-Chubbuck schools among many in Idaho closing due to virus
- Several Idaho school districts decide to close as coronavirus fears escalate
- School District 25 to hold special meeting Monday regarding coronavirus threat, possibility of school closures
- Idaho now reporting five coronavirus cases including one in East Idaho
- More information released about East Idaho's first coronavirus case
- Multi-agency narcotics investigation results in federal indictment of four East Idahoans
- Coronavirus prompts PMC to drastically restrict who can visit hospital
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.