Dykman Scott M. Dykman Scott M. Dykman, 66 years old, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Federal Way, Washington. Scott, a graduate of Pocatello High School, was well known for his achievements in wrestling. As a master Electrician with the IBEW, Scott contributed his talents and skills nationwide throughout his life. Scott was an avid sports fan, often attending Seattle Seahawks games and he was rarely seen without wearing one of his beloved ballcaps. Warm, giving, and the first to arrive in a time of need, Scott's generosity and love will continue to live in the hearts of all who where fortunate enough to know him. Scott leaves behind his sons, Brian (Sabrina McLean) Dykman, Brett (Koral Griffith) Dykman, stepdaughter Annie (Ben) Montoya, and grandson Lucas A. Dykman. His is survived by his mother, Joan Dykman of Pocatello, Idaho, his four brothers and their families; Robert and Elaine Dykman, Douglas (Taliena) Dykman, David and Lori Dykman, Kirk and Laurie Dykman, and his lifelong friends Ken Putman and Sue O'Neal. Scott was preceded in death by his father Robert J. Dykman, his favorite little brother Mark Dykman, his nephews Jason Douglas Dykman and Adam Dykman.
