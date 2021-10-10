Dustin Milford "Brent" Dustin Milford "Brent" Dustin, 72, passed away on October 5, 2021. Brent was born in Pocatello, Idaho to Milford J. Dustin and Lexie F. Dustin on December 8, 1948. Brent grew up in Pocatello and raised hell until he dropped out of school to join the United States Navy at age 17. On leave in 1968, he came home and met the love of his life. He married Susan M. Carnahan before he returned back to his command duty station. Brent was deployed to Vietnam where he was one of the lucky ones to return home. Milford and Susan had three boys that they loved and were very proud of. After 20 years of service to his country, Milford retired and moved his family to Modesto, California to give his boys a safer place to grow up. He felt the calling to serve his community and became a Custodial Deputy Sherriff with Stanislaus County in California. He retired after 10 years of service and moved his bride back home to Pocatello, six months before her passing. Milford spent the next 18 years helping and loving on his sons and grandkids. Milford was preceded in death by Donnie C. Rupp, Susan M. Dustin, Milford J. Dustin, Lexie F. Dustin and Taylor B. Dustin. He is survived by three sons Scott, Danny and James, a daughter in law Elizabeth D Dustin, six grandkids Stephlynae and Justin Hanley, Russell and Annie Davis, Brayton Dustin, Mae N. Dustin and seven great-grandchildren. Milford was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and a friend to everyone he met in life. He was a Navy man and Custodial deputy Sherriff. He was a man that would give first before checking his own needs. He was strong, Loyal and an amazing soul. A funeral service will be held in his honor at 2:00 pm on Saturday October 16, 2021 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 West Chubbuck Road Chubbuck, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Friday October 15, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 pm, as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. On behalf of the family, we want to thank everyone for the overwhelming show of love and support.