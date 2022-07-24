Dunn Joyce Ann Dunn Our angel mother, Joyce Ann Elwell Dunn, 82, of McCammon, Idaho returned to her Heavenly Father and loved ones on the other side, on July 16, 2022. Joyce was born January 5, 1940 to Stewart Frank Elwell and Susan Esther Steen Elwell at Bemus Point, New York. She attended school at Cassadaga High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the dance team. She always loved to play softball, ride horses, and be physically active. After joining the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, their family moved to Utah where Joyce graduated from Provo High School. She was very proud of the fact that, during her senior year, she accomplished all 4 years of seminary. She found the seminary a place of refuge, and her testimony flourished. She was ultimately asked to speak at her seminary graduation. She was married to Gerald "Jerry" William Dunn in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 11, 1958. They met in New York while Jerry was on his mission there. They built a home and raised their 4 daughters and 1 son in McCammon, Idaho. Her family was a huge part of her life. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was always ready to run to a ballgame, dance recital, choir concert, hunting trip, 4H fair, or family vacation. She treasured her little grandchildren and great grandchildren, thriving on their hugs. Joyce worked in the home and helped on their small farm. She made extra money working as an Avon lady and loved to travel her route delivering the packages to her friends. If you met Joyce, you were her friend. Joyce was very dedicated to her faith. She served in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society throughout her life. She spent countless hours on genealogy, researching her ancestry, recording their stories, and doing their ordinances for them. Her testimony of our Savior was deep and radiated from her. She never missed an opportunity to teach and share her love of the gospel. Serving and loving others were her gifts. Joyce is survived by her five children: Julie (Bart) Taylor, Bedford, WY ; Tammy (James) Thompson, McCammon, ID ; Valerie (Richard) Tillotson, Mackay, ID ; Amy (Mike) Myler, Moreland, ID ; Jerry (Jill) Dunn, McCammon, ID. Her siblings: Janice (Reed) Groo, Jack (Marsha) Elwell, and Jill (Blaine)Thompson. She leaves 21 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry Dunn. Funeral services will be conducted by Bishop Jerry Dunn at the McCammon Stake Center on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.. A viewing will be held that same day from 10:00 to 11:45. Interment will be in the Norton Cemetery in McCammon, ID. ______
