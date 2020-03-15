Dunkley Peggy Dunkley After a brief illness Peggy Wood Dunkley passed away peacefully surround by family and friends in Boise, Idaho. Peggy was born December 11, 1953 in Rigby, Idaho to Merlin and Leola Wood. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1972. Later on, after high school she met and fell in love with her sweetheart Alan Dunkley. They were married February 8, 1974. She was blessed with 3 children that she adored and loved so much. She was always there for us and supported all activities we participated in. She worked various jobs cooking for the school district and retiring from Heinz after 18 years. For fun Peggy loved to go bowling, camping, fishing and going to horse races with her family and friends when the kids were younger. She enjoyed cooking food for college football game nights and shop parties. Any kind of barbeque was always a hit. Al and Peg loved to go to car shows in the 1929 Model A Alan built for them to cruise around in. They also enjoyed going to the NHRA events and loved tailgating at the Boise State Football games with family and friends. Being with her family, grandchildren and her great grandson was the most important thing in her life. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents Merlin and Leola Wood, son-in-law Mario Lance. Peggy is survived by her sisters Susan (Jim) Gramkow, Jolyn (Mark) Renberg, Natalie (Bob) Denkers and brothers Brent Wood and Brad Wood, husband Alan Dunkley, daughter Jill Lance, sons Jayson (Jessica) Dunkley, Jeremy Dunkley (Jaclynn), grandchildren Taysia (Ben), Kaitlyn, Savanna, Reece, Aleah, Kayla, and great grandson Stone. The family would like to Thank Boise's St Luke's Hospital for their hard work and dedication. We wish to thank all of your staff for their love and support. You are the best and we will all miss you very much Mama Peg Funeral services for Peggy will be held at 11:30-12:30pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, ID. A viewing will begin at 10am prior to the services at the funeral home. The grave dedication for her immediate family will be in Whitney, Idaho following the services. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
