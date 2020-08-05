Dunham Kourtney Ann Dunham Kourtney Ann Dunham, beloved daughter of Jack and JoLynn ("Jody") Dunham, retuned to her Heavenly Father on August 2nd in Pocatello, Idaho. Kourtney was born in Baker, Oregon on December 8, 1974. She was a beautiful baby with a quick smile and strong will. It was apparent early on that Kourtney's life would take a different path - that cerebral palsy and other related conditions would present challenges to her growth and development. After much deliberation by her parents, Kourtney moved into a group home for children with physical and intellectual disabilities in Boise, Idaho. She later moved to McCoy House, a group home in Pocatello, Idaho where she was cared for and treated with love, respect and compassion by specialized caregivers and a devoted staff. Kourtney enjoyed being outside in the sun, and loved neighborhood walks and outings to the zoo and parks. She also liked ice cream, dogs, and visits with her parents and family friend Rhonda Anderson. Kourtney's family is indebted to the many dedicated people who lovingly cared for her over the years at McCoy House, and grateful for Tammy Moore and her staff at Heritage Home Health & Hospice. Kourtney is survived by her parents, Jack and Jody Dunham of Arvada, CO, formerly of Pocatello, ID; her sister Kristin (Stephanie) McCandless of Denver, CO and brother Ryan (Beth) Dunham of Arvada, CO; niece and nephew Nola and Cash Dunham of Arvada, CO; aunts and uncles Donna and Yossi Levi of Woodland Hills California, Nola Jean Duff of Lake Havasu, AZ, Ron Dunham of Portland, OR; Patricia and David Brandt of Addieville, IL; cousins David, Danny and Sarah Levi of Woodland Hills, CA, Carrie Ann Duff ofLake Havasu, AZ, Yvette and Bobby Dunham of Portland, OR, Strysa Dunham of Portland, OR. Kourtney was predeceased by grandparents Arthur and Norma Heward, grandparents Donald and Dorothy Dunham; uncles Bob Dunham and Rick Duff; cousin Greg Duff. A family memorial service will be held in Denver, Colorado, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kourtney's honor to McCoy House c/o Developmental Options at 415 S. Arthur Avenue, Pocatello ID 83204. www.developmentaloptions.org Please share memories, photographs and condolences on Kourtney's tribute wall at www.downardfuneralhome.com
