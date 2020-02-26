Duffin Vern Reed Duffin born on October 5, 1930 returned peacefully to his Heavenly Father on February 18, 2020 at the age of 89. He is the son of Grace & Loraine T. Duffin. Vern grew up in Aberdeen with his two siblings Keith (Louise) Duffin & Maurine (Wallace) Driscoll. He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Ann Furniss in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 18, 1950. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. They are the parents of eight children: Kathy (Larry) Ames, Cheryl (Art) Meadows, Mark Duffin, Glen (Debbie) Duffin, Marie (Kevin) Fortney, Jeanine (Roger) Bliss, Jim (Becca Ricks) Duffin, Jeff (Chana) Duffin. Kevin Johns also spent time in their home. They have 33 grandchildren, 64 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. With five more great-grandchildren on the way. They enjoyed many family trips, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and going to the Playmill Theatre in Yellowstone with their family. He earned his pilot license and enjoyed flying. He devoted his life to his family and to his farming. Vern and Marilyn always enjoyed having a houseful of family. Vern held many positions in the LDS church and enjoyed serving alongside neighbors and friends. He especially enjoyed working with the boys in the scouting program. Services were on Saturday February 22nd at the Aberdeen LDS Church. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
