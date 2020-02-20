Duffin Vern Reed Duffin Died February 18, 2020. Viewing 11:30 AM-12:40 PM Sat. , Feb 22, 2020 & Funeral 1:00 PM at the Aberdeen LDS Church. Condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com
