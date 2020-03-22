Duffin Gerald "Jerry" Leon Duffin Gerald "Jerry" Leon Duffin, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Jerry was born October 8, 1937 to Harold F. Duffin & Verna H. (Rever) Duffin in Pocatello, Idaho. In January of 1961 He married Suzanne "Susie" G. Stanger. Jerry joined the United States Marine Corps in 1955 and transferred to the United States Air Force in 1963, retiring in January 1978. Jerry and Susie returned to Inkom to raise their children where they enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, hunting & sports. He is survived by his spouse Susie, children Natashia (Dave) Hahn, Chris (Debbie) Duffin, Nancy (Brett) Casperson, brother Dan (Joy) Bair, 13 grandchildren & 12 Great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers & 2 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
