Ava Dean Drew Kesler Drew Our beautiful mother left us peacefully surrounded by her children on January 24th, 2022. Ava Dean entered the world on October 3, 1937 to Helen and Arlo Kesler in Fillmore, Utah. She lived in Cove Fort, Utah for the first year of her life. Her childhood memories are of growing up in Lakeview, Utah with her siblings. She married Stanley David Drew on December 17, 1952 in Coalville, Utah. They were blessed with 5 amazing children who love her dearly. She worked hard with her husband and sons in their business. She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved the people in her wards. She enjoyed participating in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and supported her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in all of their activities and accomplishments. She loved spending time at the family cabin with her family. She was kind and giving to everyone she met. She had the gift of making all that knew her feel loved and important. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband - Stan, two sons - Bradley Cris and JoDee, grandson Jodee DeWall, daughter in law - RaNae Drew, and one brother. She is survived by her children, Randy Drew - Pocatello, Idaho, S. Kim Drew (Leanne) - Saratoga Springs, Utah, and Deena DeWall (Derk) - Pocatello, Idaho as well as eighteen grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren (with one more on the way), two sisters - Karola Collings and Beth Randall (Larry), and brother - Van Maycock (Kathy). Ava was a beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mom was loved by all who knew her and always appreciated everything that was done for her. Mom, you will be forever in our hearts. We love you. A viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Wilks Funeral Home. A service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with burial in Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
