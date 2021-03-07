Dolsen Marijana Dolsen The world mourns the loss of a wonderful, kind and generous soul. Marijana Pecur Dolsen passed away February 26th, 2021, in the loving presence of her husband Arthur and her daughter Daria, under a wise full moon and a raging wind. She was 76 years old. Marijana was born March 12th, 1944 in Zagreb, Croatia (Jugoslavia). Her early years were marked by the poverty and hardships of a country at war. When Marijana was three years old her mother developed tuberculosis. Marijana's maternal grandmother, a courageous woman whom Marijana deeply loved, raised Marijana and her younger sister Vesna during the years of their early childhood. In 1963 Marijana graduated from a school of applied arts in Zagreb. Marijana loved to spend time in the mountains near Zagreb. In the early 60's Marijana (and Vesna) joined the Esperanto Club in Zagreb. In 1965, in the Esperanto Club, she met Arthur Dolsen, who had just arrived as an exchange student from the University of British Columbia. Marijana and Arthur developed a strong friendship during the 1965-66 academic year. Two years later Arthur returned to Zagreb and love blossomed. Marijana and Arthur married in 1968. The finest fruit of this union was their daughter Daria, who was born in July, 1973. The marriage lasted 52 years. In 1970 Marijana and Arthur moved to Dublin so that Arthur could pursue further study. This stay was followed by periods of residence In Montreal, Victoria, B.C., Vermilion, S.D., and Starkville, MS. In 1983 they moved to the gracious and welcoming city of Pocatello, Idaho, where Arthur took up a teaching position in the Department of Foreign Languages at Idaho State University. And it is here that they finally landed. Marijana had started her university studies at Zagreb University in 1967. She interrupted these studies to follow Arthur to Dublin, Later, at I.S.U., she achieved a B.A. with a Major in Anthropology, and then a Masters in Public Health. Her dissertation in the latter degree was considered to be a praiseworthy effort. She wrote in English, not her native tongue, and she wrote well. Marijana created much happiness in this world. She was a lovely, cordial, outgoing person. People in Pocatello and many other places will attest to her friendly interactions with them. Marijana was never without a pet cat. And then there was Wolfie, our dog, with whom she had a heartfelt relationship for years. In the world of plant life Marijana flourished greatly. For many years she was a member of the Native Plant Society, an organization she loved, and whose expeditions and plant walks she greatly enjoyed. Many people have expressed their admiration through the years for her abundant knowledge of plant life. Marijana also flourished in the kitchen. Her beloved grandmother taught her a great deal about food and its preparation. She developed these skills throughout her life. Many memorable meals were produced in Marijana's kitchen, not just for her daughter and husband but also for a long parade of visitors. She achieved semi-legendary status. In her early years at I.S.U. Marijana taught a variety of gourmet cooking classes. These classes are well remembered. It is Daria's and Arthur's contention, surely supported by many, that Marijana had knowledge and skills that were comparable to anyone's, not only in Pocatello, but also in Idaho, and in the United States, and in southeastern Europe, and indeed in the Whole World. In Heaven she has already received instant promotion to the status of Elite Chef. In December, 2018 Marijana was diagnosed with cervical cancer. The cancer was treated with extensive rounds of chemo and radiation at the Portneuf Cancer Center and the Huntsman Institute in Salt Lake City. The cancer was eventually eradicated but other ailments followed. Marijana spent her last months confined to her bed, often suffering great pain, becoming weaker and weaker, and eventually fading away. Daria Van Dolsen and Arthur Dolsen wish to extend their great gratitude to the following entities and persons, some of whom gave Marijana valuable physical care: Portneuf Cancer Center, Huntsman Institute, Pocatello Family Dentistry, Heritage Home Health and Hospice (Jessica Horst, Evelyn Perkins,Cassie Snell, Emma Summerhill), Care Connections of Idaho (Amber and Lindsay) ,the Department of Global Studies and Language at I.S.U., Dr. Jonathan Cree, Dr. Georgia Milan, Dr. Greg Kostur, Edna Cardenas, Mike and Ella Dingman, Bruce and Marian Dolsen and family, David and Mary Dolsen and family, Salle Englehardt, Peggy Harrer, Kim Holmquist, Bo Hudson, Dan and Gail Hunt, Donna Jordahl, Carl and Judith Levenson, Dan McDonald and family, Adam Mallicoat, Sandra Mertz, Jan Moore, Lillian Moore, Ruth Moorhead, Hans and Ruth Mussler, Tom Neel, Trish Parker, Sharon Price, Nada Sanchez, Diana and Gary Shipley, Vesna Pecur Sobota and family, Michael Wright, Kathy Werner, Pastor Steve Yadon, and Father Stephen Ziton. We also thank our concerned neighbors Todd, Jo, Sarah, Pat and family, and Brad and Ana. And Marta the Tuxedo Cat. In ancient Egyptian religious lore the critical moment of the passage from this world to the next was the "weighing of the heart." This act symbolically represents the judgement of a person's moral worth as the balancing of his or her heart against the feather of Maat, the goddess who personified truth, justice, and order. Marijana's heart will surely be found to be lighter than the feather of Maat. She will proceed gracefully into a realm of happiness. Volim te, volimo te, svi te vole.
+2
Trending Today
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Lawn Landscape
Manufactured Mobile Homes