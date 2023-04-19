Dishman William Thornton Dishman William Thornton "Bill" Dishman of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away on April 4, 2023 at age 85. Bill was born in Schofield Barracks, Honolulu Hawaii, on August 11, 1937 to Alice Ray Denison and Addison Vincent Dishman.

Bill's father was a Colonel in the United States Army. Because of this, his family moved often. Bill attended numerous schools, graduating from Wilmington High School in Wilmington, Illinois in 1955. He continued his education at Colorado State University earning a bachelor's degree in Animal Husbandry. Bill was a member of the ROTC detachment at Colorado State and upon graduation was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

