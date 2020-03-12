Dialina Evangelia Skoulekaris Dialina Evangelia Dialina, age 92, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away in Chubbuck, Idaho, on March 7, 2020 of natural causes. She was born on January 14, 1928 in Neapolis, Crete, Greece to Dimitris and Ourania Skoulekaris. Her father passed away when she was ten years old. Her mother raised six children by herself. Evangelia enjoyed crocheting and crocheted afghans for many family members. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, and Philoptohos Ladies Society. Evangelia was preceded in death by two husbands, Michael Androulakis and Michael Dialina; as well as two sons, Michael Androulakis, and Jim Dialina; three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her children, Vicky (Rocky) Fullmer, Mary (Dave) Price, Manuel (Elaine) Dialina; and grandchildren, Angela, Adam, Andrea, Nick, Josh, Leah, Veronica, Danielle and five great grandchildren; one sister and numerous nieces and nephews. Evangelia's family will receive friends at a viewing this evening, Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the Greek Orthodox Church, 518 North 5th Ave in Pocatello. (The Trisagion Service will begin at 6:00 PM at the church). The funeral services will be held Friday March 13th at 11:00 AM at the Church. Graveside services will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, section 49 West, in Pocatello, Idaho. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Brookdale Chubbuck and Encompass Health for their care and support. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Evangelia's memory to the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 4567, Pocatello, ID 83205.
+1
Trending Today
Articles
- Prosecutors release grisly details in 12-year-old boy's torture death
- Police: Hawthorne Middle School employee accused of battering student
- Burning power poles cause outages in Pocatello
- Sheriff's office investigating mysterious disappearance of local man
- Police seeking public's help finding money and cards stolen from funeral
- With virus cases in Wash. state and Utah, Idaho braces for outbreak
- Rethroned: Preston handles Moscow 59-43 to reclaim 4A state title
- Idaho visitors will see big hike in hunting, fishing fees
- Man accused of raping 14-year-old girl after giving her alcohol
- Vallow makes first court appearance in Idaho, judge reduces bail to $1M
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.