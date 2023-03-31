Devore Tamara Marie Devore Tamara Marie Devore, 57, passed away on March 26, 2023. Tamara was born on June 2, 1965, and raised in West Valley City, Utah. She attended Taylorsville High School, and later got her GED. She married the love of her life and partner of 40 years, Darren Timothy Devore, in West Valley City. They were married on November 4, 1983. The family moved to Rupert in 1989, then to Pocatello in 1991. Tamara enjoyed being a realtor in the Pocatello area but took the most pride in raising her sons and supporting her family. She was an amazing wife, mom, and grandma. She enjoyed crafting and shopping with her grandkids and decorating for holidays. She loved doing anything and everything with her family. Tamara loved having lunch with her bestie, Ginger, on a weekly basis. She was an avid animal lover and loved her dogs. Tamara is preceded in death by her mother, Janet Dale; her father, Norm Dale; and her sister, Trina Runyan. She is survived by her husband, Darren Devore of Pocatello, Idaho; her sons, Brandon (Brittany) Devore of Chubbuck, Idaho, and Jared (Kara) Devore of Pocatello, Idaho; and her grandkids, Brooklyn, Madison, Tessa, London and Gunnar. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 4, 2023, from 1:00-3:00 pm Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Rd, Chubbuck, ID 83202. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting wilksfuneralhome.com.
