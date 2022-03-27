Denney Stuart Leon Denney Stuart Leon Denney was born on May 19, 1979 to Stewart and Dorothy Denney. Everyone was so excited for the new baby boy! Leon was born prematurely and was life flighted to Primary Children's Hospital, where he stayed for 3 long months. Right from the start Leon was a fighter. His early years were spent getting into mischief with his siblings and friends. He was in Cub Scouts and loved the Pinewood Derby. Leon attended schools in the Marsh Valley area, from McCammon, to Lava and then to Arimo. He played the fiddle and learned to paint with his Grandmother Elizabeth. Leon excelled in auto mechanics in high school. He bought a 1965 Lincoln with suicide doors and got it running for his 16th birthday. A car he still has and treasures. Leon has fixed up many old cars and trucks. He would wash his old Ford every Sunday with the girls. After High school, Leon attended Idaho State University and Graduated with a degree in Heavy Diesel Mechanics. He met Susan Gilbert in the spring of 2002. They were attached at the hip from the word go. Susie and Leon purchased their first home on Buchanan Ave and put every drop of blood, sweat and tears into that house for the next 10 years of their lives. Leon started working for Bannock County Road and Bridge Department in the spring of 2006. Leon and Susan were married on October 13th 2007. They shared many laughs and good times while working on the house and adjusting to their careers. They went on many adventures, but their greatest adventure began when they brought home their first child Ellise Lucille. Leon was a natural at being a daddy, like everything else he did, he fell easily into the rhythm of parenting. After they could love the little house on Buchanan Avenue no more, they packed up their life and moved into the mountains to find their happily ever after. Lillian May was born and completed their sweet little family. Leon kept their family well nourished over the years. He was an amazing cook and Susie and the girls are gonna miss pancakes every Sunday. Every thing Leon did, he did for his girls. Summers were filled with camping, boating and fishing. Leon was an avid gold miner and worked several active claims up McCoy Creek, with his father, Stewart. He taught Ellise and Lillian how to dig and pan for gold. He was also active in the Mt. Pisgah mining district, where he was Treasurer. Leon had a great career at the Bannock County Public Works Department and Landfill, as well as, the South End Crew. He was incredibly smart at diagnostics. He was the "Charlie Daniels of the Torque Wrench." He had a positive, upbeat quality in him, that he just couldn't help but share with everyone he came across. His sense of humor could brighten anyone's day. Leon was the light of Susan's life for 20 years! They had so much love and laughter. Music and fun. They shared so much laughter and happiness over meals. They did everything as a family. He will be profoundly missed by everyone who knew him. Leon was proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents Larry and Elizabeth Denney, his maternal grandparents Thelbert and Lucille Ivy, and his father- in- law Ellis Gilbert. Leon is survived by his wife Susan and daughters Ellise and Lillian. Parents Stewart and Dorothy. Paula Gilbert mother- in- law. Brother Deeg, and his wife Amanda. Sisters Dawn Capps, Deon Greenwood, husband Bruce. and Carrie Zerba husband Brian. Many Aunts, Uncles, nieces and nephews. So many friends. Leon was loved by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of life on May 21, 2022. Location and details to follow at a later date. Anyone wishing to help, may donate at Rails West Federal Credit Union under Susan Denney 375986. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.horsleyfuneralhome.com
