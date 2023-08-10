DeLashmutt Larry Cecil DeLashmutt In Loving Memory of Lawrence Cecil DeLashmutt

Lawrence Cecil DeLashmutt passed away on August 6, 2023, at the age of 85. Born November 21, 1937, in Weiser, Idaho, Larry embraced a life full of significance and purpose. His life was defined by his diligent work ethic, his deep love for family and friends, and his selfless dedication to serving others. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him.

