DeLashmutt Larry Cecil DeLashmutt In Loving Memory of Lawrence Cecil DeLashmutt
Lawrence Cecil DeLashmutt passed away on August 6, 2023, at the age of 85. Born November 21, 1937, in Weiser, Idaho, Larry embraced a life full of significance and purpose. His life was defined by his diligent work ethic, his deep love for family and friends, and his selfless dedication to serving others. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of all who knew him.
Larry's love for his wife, Linda, served as an example and inspiration to all who observed their relationship. He was so confident he had found "the one" immediately after meeting her at Tough Guy Bowling Lanes and proposed after just three weeks of dating. They were married at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on August 24, 1968.
He was an amazing father to his children, Devan and Melanie. He loved unconditionally, gave endless time to help with projects, and taught them love and acceptance. After welcoming his daughter-in-law, Alexis, to the family, Larry loved traveling to visit all of them in Boise. And, after a lifetime of waiting, Larry earned the title of "Pop-Pop" from his cherished grandson Luca, who celebrates his third birthday this month. He stood as our pillar of strength, a calming presence, and taught them to give without any anticipation of receiving in return. His example will be something we always strive to attain.
Larry's journey through life bore the indelible marks of his passion for learning and an unquenchable curiosity. He attended primary and secondary schools in Weiser, Idaho, and continued his studies at the University of Idaho to study engineering. During his three-year tenure at the university, his fascination with all things technology-related began to take root.
Larry valued hard work and dedication, traits that would shape his professional endeavors. From his early days delivering newspapers and recycling scrap metal to projecting movies, working on farms, and serving a decade in the Army National Guard, he took pride in every job he held. After college, he became an IBM Field Service Engineer, mastering the intricacies of technology and contributing to the evolving world of computing. During his 25 years at IBM, Larry participated in various training courses and won numerous sales, customer service, and innovation awards.
Upon retiring from IBM, Larry became a local ComputerLand store business owner. His passion for technology eventually led him to share his expertise as a Vocational Telecommunications Teacher at Idaho State University and then as a Computer Repair Supervisor for School District No. 25. A problem solver by nature, Larry's passion for helping others led him to open Dr. D's Computer Repair where he supported several local businesses and countless individuals with their technological needs well into his late seventies.
Larry was known for his sharp intellect and warm approach to meaningful conversations. He loved talking about his family, technology, religion, gardening, and hobbies. His passions extended to an eclectic array of interests, including gardening, woodworking, religious studies, reading, Sudoku, playing the piano, and extracting gold from electronics. A longtime member of the Barbershop choir and the "Good as Gold" quartet, he delighted in singing for couples on Valentine's Day. He served as the cantor during Saturday evening mass at St. Anthony's Catholic Church for two decades. A genuine craftsman at heart, Larry demonstrated an unparalleled problem-solving ability. His knack for home repairs and renovations was evident. He excelled in building cabinets, remodeling kitchens, and bathrooms, and installing his sprinkler system in his award-winning yard. Fearlessly embracing challenges, he consistently devised innovative solutions, guided by his meticulous attention to detail.
Even when confronted with challenges, Larry's unwavering spirit remained a beacon of strength. From his 50s onward, he triumphed over multiple bouts of prostate cancer, and his steadfast optimism guided him through the recent months as he battled liposarcoma. His exceptional resilience, coupled with his supportive family, caught the attention of Dr. Asare, his surgeon at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, who bravely chose to take a chance on his case when others hesitated.
Larry had the ability to make friends wherever he went. He built deep friendships that would last throughout his lifetime.
Larry is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter Melanie, son Devan, daughter-in-law Alexis, and grandson Luca. His sister Donna (Sue) of Salem, Oregon, Brother-in-laws Dennis (Adelynn) Smith of Idaho Falls, Charles (Nancy) Smith of Pocatello, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and their families also survive him. His father, Martin DeLashmutt, his mother, Audra DeLashmutt, and other beloved family members preceded him in death.
Lawrence Cecil DeLashmutt's journey through life was marked by resilience, kindness, and an unwavering spirit. May his memory continue to bring comfort and inspiration to all who were touched by his remarkable presence.
Larry's life will be celebrated on Monday, August 14, at 11:00 AM, with a visitation an hour prior in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, to remember and honor a life well-lived. Friends and family are invited to gather from 6:00 - 7:00 PM on Sunday, August 13, at the Cornelison Funeral Home. Interment will take place in the Mt. View Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at 1 PM in the Juniper Hills Country Club. His legacy will live on through the memories and stories of those fortunate enough to know him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Lawrence's memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
