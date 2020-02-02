Deeg Phyllis Clara Deeg Phyllis Clara Deeg, 84, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, of natural causes. She was born September 4, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio to Edwin and Helen Reeves. She met and married her soulmate, Albert Deeg, in American Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with three daughters, Katherine Rademacher (Gary), Pocatello; Sandra Kluza (Jim), Pocatello; and Pamela Peasnall (Steven), Colorado. She enjoyed being a homemaker, spending time outdoors and traveling with Al, bowling, and was an avid golfer. She is survived by her three daughters, 8 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husband and grandson. As per her wishes, cremation has been completed and no funeral services planned. However, there will be a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later time. Friends and family may send online condolences to the family by visiting www.downardfuneralhome.com